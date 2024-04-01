International Day of Zero Waste!
1 April 2024
Organic waste is the third largest human source of methane emissions and a key opportunity to establish circular economy solutions for climate mitigation, cleaner air, and reducing plastic waste.
Climate and Clean Air Coalition
ZimEye.com is proud to announce its Climate Change Awareness Initiative.
Let’s join hands in the fight against the effects of climate change…
