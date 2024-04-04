Outrage Over Zanu PF Varakashi’s Blasphemous Comparison of Economy with Jesus

By A Correspondent

In a controversial move that has sparked outrage among church leaders and citizens alike, Zimbabwe’s ruling party propaganda team, known as Varakashi, recently made a shocking statement regarding the country’s struggling economy.

On Wednesday, members of the Varakashi group made the audacious claim that the Zimbabwean economy would “resurrect like Jesus.”

The comparison, which likened the economic woes of Zimbabwe to the resurrection of Jesus Christ, has been met with widespread condemnation and accusations of blasphemy.

The Varakashi group, known for its fervent support of the ruling Zanu PF party, attempted to draw a parallel between the eventual recovery of the economy and the biblical narrative of Jesus’ resurrection from the dead.

However, the use of such religious imagery to describe the economic situation has been deemed highly inappropriate and disrespectful by many. Church leaders across Zimbabwe have voiced their strong disapproval of the statement, denouncing it as sacrilegious and offensive.

The comparison not only trivializes the profound significance of the resurrection within Christian belief but also overlooks the gravity of the economic challenges facing Zimbabweans.

The country has been grappling with hyperinflation, unemployment, currency instability, and widespread poverty for years, with many citizens struggling to make ends meet on a daily basis.

To equate the eventual recovery of the economy to a divine miracle undermines the need for practical solutions and responsible governance to address the root causes of Zimbabwe’s economic woes. Rather than relying on religious symbolism, there is a pressing need for effective policies, transparency, and accountability from the government to foster genuine economic growth and stability.

Furthermore, the blasphemous nature of the Varakashi’s statement highlights the dangers of mixing politics with religion.

While freedom of speech is a fundamental right, it is essential to exercise sensitivity and respect when discussing matters of faith, particularly in a diverse and multi-religious society like Zimbabwe.

The controversy surrounding the Varakashi’s statement serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding religious tolerance and respecting the beliefs of others, even in the realm of political discourse.

It also underscores the need for leaders to be mindful of the impact of their words and actions on the sentiments of the populace, especially when addressing sensitive issues such as the economy and religion.

The comparison made by the Varakashi group between the Zimbabwean economy and Jesus’ resurrection has rightfully sparked outrage and condemnation.

Such rhetoric not only trivializes the profound religious beliefs of many Zimbabweans but also distracts from the urgent need for practical solutions to address the country’s economic challenges.

Moving forward, it is imperative that political leaders demonstrate greater sensitivity and responsibility in their public statements to avoid causing offense and division within society.

