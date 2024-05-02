VP Chiwenga Secures 1,000 Educational Scholarships for Zimbabweans in Partnership with Iran

Harare, Zimbabwe- In a significant development, Vice President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga has successfully secured 1,000 educational scholarships aimed at enhancing Zimbabwe’s expertise in science and technology. This initiative follows his leadership role at the second Iran-Africa International Economic Conference, and marks a pivotal step towards fulfilling the needs identified in the Government’s 2018 skills gap audit.

The scholarships, a part of a broader collaborative effort with Iran, will be available for lecturers from Zimbabwe’s polytechnics and industrial colleges. These educators are set to undergo intensive six-month courses in Iran starting before the end of the year, focusing on becoming trainers of trainers in their respective fields.

Professor Fanuel Tagwira, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, outlined the program’s structure. “Each discipline will send a batch of 12 people to make a full class, and they will be taught in English. After their training, these individuals will return home to impart new skills to others,” he explained.

This strategic education exchange is intended to bridge the significant human resources gap in Zimbabwe, particularly in the realms of science and technology. The collaborative efforts include establishing a steering committee to oversee the implementation of the scholarship program and to fine-tune the areas of study that will be prioritized.

Iran’s commitment to the partnership is evident in their readiness to share expertise and technological advancements, despite facing nearly 45 years of economic sanctions. The focus for Zimbabwe is on adding value to its raw materials, especially from the mining sector, to boost export receipts and spur economic growth.

The initiative not only promises to enhance Zimbabwe’s educational standards but also aims to foster long-term economic development through upgraded technological capabilities. The program is set to commence implementation swiftly, with detailed planning already underway following agreements between both nations.-ZIANA

