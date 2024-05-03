Homeless Warriors Seek Victory On Soweto Soil

The Warriors, will for the second match day in succession, host a World Cup qualifier outside Zimbabwe.

The country’s senior men’s national team will host Lesotho in a Group C encounter at the Orlando Stadium on June 7, as there is still no stadium in Zimbabwe certified to host international matches.

Despite Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry assuring football-loving Zimbabweans last year that the National Sports Stadium will be renovated in time for the qualifiers, the giant facility remains flagged down due to lack of set standards.

The crisis has therefore left the Lincon Mutasa-led Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee with no option but to seek an alternative venue outside the country, as was the case against Nigeria last year.

Zimbabwe will then take on South Africa in Free State on the 11th of June.

