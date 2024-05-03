Tsenengamu Returns To Mnangagwa Party

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

In what many have described as glaring inconsistency, Godfrey Tsenengamu has announced his decision to return to Zanu PF.

Tsenengamu, who at some point openly denounced Zanu PF and Emmerson Mnangagwa, released a statement on Wednesday indicating he was returning to the former revolutionary party.

See statement below :

COMRADES I AM BACK

On this day, Wednesday the 1st of May 2024, I would like to advise all concerned that after deep moments of introspection and reflection I am hereby rescinding my initial decision to quit politics as I further advise of my decision to retrace my steps back to ZANU-PF, the party I so much loved and served with my all for a solid 20 years until my expulsion in March 2020 which contribution and effort I have decided not to allow to go to waste because of bitterness, anger and frustration.

This announcement therefore marks the genesis of my journey to fully reconnect with the party. As such, I am not immediately proceeding to seek readmission as a member of the party as I am choosing to be a mere supporter of the party until such an ideal time when I will decide to apply for readmission as a member of the party.

As I do hereby join millions of other supporters of the Party, I fully commit to start doing everything permissible of a mere supporter of the party in furtherance of the ideals, values and principles of the Zimbabwean revolution as shall be guided by the leadership

I thank you.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...