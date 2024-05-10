Masvingo Nurse, Amin Cader, Causes COS Fraud Earthquake In Britain

Spread the love

UK: Masvingo Nurse, Amin Cader Wreaks Havok In Britain Walks Off With £100,000.

By A Correspondent | A UK based Masvingo born nurse has gone on a rampage to exploit job seekers by promising them non existent COS papers.

Amin Cader has been found on many occasions posing unde a different name and in this investigation he was posing as Mr Larry Sumikai. He was interviewed for over an hour while using that different name.

A local source speaks of him saying,

Amin Cader went to Victoria High School from 1990 up to 1993.

He has a sister called Hawar, and another called Hajira. They are Muslims. The father had a bakery and died in the late 90s. He was well know in Masvingo. The one called Hawa got married to a mixed race businessman called Hamza Khan (who has big eyes).

They lived in Eastville in Masvingo. Amin is said to be constructing a house with 26 rooms.

I am hurt over this because there is my sister’s son was cheated over £4,000 last year.

Amin was now avoiding calls.”

In the latest case, Cader owes a jobseeker’s family over GBP77,000 after promising them COS papers that do not exist. Called for interviews, Cader runs under a fake name. He claims his name is Lawrence Simukai.

In the following interview of over 43 minutes, Cader says the 5 COS papers he issued clients were his own documents, before shifting to declare the opposite.

He says he is not an agent, and the fake COS papers he issued were his own documents.

“I gave them my own COS,” he said while saying he cannot return the money because he did not take the money.

When are you returning this lady her money? He is asked.

He replies:

“I will return the money when the transaction with the person who is buying my land, is done, that should be by end of this week, hopefully, and I will do it,” he adds.

Two weeks later, there is not a penny Amin Cader has paid his client.

A few days later, ZimEye is telephoned by another complainant , this time over £4,000 he recently took from another Masvingo bred citizen.

ARE YOU ALSO A VICTIM? CONTACT ZIMEYE NOW

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...