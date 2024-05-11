Govt Says Zimbabwe Has Enough Sugar

Zimbabwe Has Sufficient Sugar Supply and Excess for Export, Official Claims Amid Shortages

By Dorrothy Moyo | Amid ongoing concerns about sugar shortages in Zimbabwe, a senior official from the Zimbabwe Sugar Association Experiment Station has reassured the public that the country has an adequate supply of sugar cane to not only meet domestic needs but also to support exports. Dr. Washington Mutatu, a prominent senior agriculture and industrial research chemist at the association, delivered these remarks in an interview on Thursday.

Dr. Mutatu’s comments come at a critical time as consumers across Zimbabwe have faced visible shortages on supermarket shelves, sparking widespread anxiety about potential supply disruptions. “I think currently we are producing enough sugar cane to produce sugar which should be able to supply our domestic market and export. So consumers should not be worried about the availability of sugar, it’s actually available,” Dr. Mutatu stated, aiming to quell fears about ongoing sugar scarcity.

Despite Zimbabwe’s ranking as the world’s number 40 producer of sugar, the export of this vital commodity has been stifled by high production costs. Dr. Mutatu highlighted several factors contributing to these costs, including electricity, water, fertilizer, and labor expenses. “Our cost of production is very high, so as scientists we have to investigate ways and methods of reducing the cost of production,” he explained.

In an effort to mitigate these high costs and enhance profitability, Dr. Mutatu advocated for diversification in the sugar industry. He urged producers to explore the manufacture of additional by-products derived from sugar. “By expanding into products such as ethanol, fuels, and molasses, we can improve our revenue streams and ensure a more sustainable sugar industry in Zimbabwe,” he suggested.

The government’s reassurance through Dr. Mutatu’s insights aims to stabilize the market and restore consumer confidence as the nation grapples with these economic challenges. However, it remains to be seen how these strategies will unfold and address the complexities of the sugar market in Zimbabwe.

