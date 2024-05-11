Missing Person Alert

By A Correspondent|ZimEye

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a missing person alert for Thlick Ndlovu (29), who was last seen on 08/05/24 at Plot 14 Borden Farm, Chegutu. The ZRP is urging the public to come forward with any information that may assist in locating him.

Thlick Ndlovu is described as slim and dark in complexion, standing approximately 1.68 meters tall.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and maroon trousers.

The disappearance of Thlick Ndlovu has raised concerns among family, friends, and authorities alike. As efforts to locate him intensify, the ZRP is reaching out to the community for assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Thlick Ndlovu’s whereabouts is urged to contact the ZRP Mashonaland West Operations.

