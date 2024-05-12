Armed Robbery Shakes Southlea Park: Thieves Make Off with Firearms, Cash

Armed Robbery in Southlea Park, Harare

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | The Southlea Park community in Harare is reeling from a violent armed robbery that occurred on the evening of May 11, 2024. Authorities are urgently calling for witnesses after four unidentified male suspects committed a brazen robbery at a local residence.

At approximately 9:00 PM, the victim, whose identity has been withheld for safety reasons, was intercepted by the suspects as he was opening his gate. The assailants, who were armed with pistols and arrived in a silver Mercedes Benz C-Class, forced the victim into his house at gunpoint.

Inside, the suspects executed a thorough ransack of the premises, making off with a Galesi pistol .22LR equipped with a magazine of four rounds, two cell phones, and a significant sum of US$5,500.00 in cash. In a calculated move to cover their tracks, the suspects also disabled the home’s security by disconnecting the CCTV and absconding with the server.

The ordeal escalated as the robbers loaded their stolen goods into the victim’s white Toyota GD6, bearing the registration AGC 1740, and fled the scene. The vehicle was last seen speeding away from Fidelity Houses, the subdivision where the crime took place.

The Southlea Park Police are spearheading the investigation and urge anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects and the stolen items to come forward. Community members can report any relevant details to any nearby police station.

This crime has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting calls for increased security measures and vigilance among residents. The police are increasing patrols in the area and have vowed to make every effort to bring the perpetrators to justice and recover the stolen property.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

