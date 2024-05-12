Nick Mangwana Shamelessly Accuses Opposition Of Ruining Sunshine City

By A Correspondent|ZimEye

In a recent development, Government spokesman Nick Mangwana has pointed a finger at the opposition, attributing the perceived decline of Harare to their governance.

Mangwana’s statement on Thursday ignited controversy as he accused the opposition of neglecting the city’s infrastructure and cleanliness.

“The city roads are being rehabilitated and now looking and functioning like those of an Upper Middle Income Capital. But the city is full of rubbish because @cohsunshinecity is all rubbish,” remarked Mangwana in a direct condemnation of the opposition-led local authority.

The assertion from the government spokesman comes amidst ongoing efforts to revitalize Harare’s infrastructure, particularly its road network.

Mangwana’s portrayal of progress in road rehabilitation clashes starkly with his depiction of the city’s cleanliness, painting a picture of discord between physical infrastructure improvements and environmental maintenance.

However, Mangwana’s statement also sheds light on a broader issue concerning the allocation of funds for devolution and development.

The central government’s reluctance to release funds to local authorities, purportedly as a form of punitive action against opposition officials, raises questions about the politicization of resource distribution.

“Central government is unwilling to release funds for devolution and development as a way of punishing opposition officials running local authorities,” a city of Harare official responded, highlighting the underlying power dynamics at play.

This stance not only impedes the progress of local governance initiatives but also exacerbates existing challenges faced by municipalities in fulfilling their mandates.

The assertion that central government funding is being withheld as a punitive measure underscores the deep-seated political tensions within Zimbabwe’s governance framework.

Such actions not only hinder the effective functioning of local authorities but also perpetuate a cycle of political antagonism that undermines collaborative efforts for urban development and service delivery.

As Harare grapples with the juxtaposition of infrastructure improvements and cleanliness concerns, the blame game between the government and the opposition continues to unfold.

Whether this rhetoric will translate into tangible solutions for the city’s challenges remains uncertain, but what is clear is the pressing need for coordinated efforts and constructive dialogue to address Harare’s multifaceted issues.

