Holy Ten Torches Storm

By Showbiz Reporter – Controversial rapper Holy Ten has, for the second time, sparked another storm after exchanging words with fellow musician Saintfloew.

The two celebrities, who have been prominent figures in the Zim Hip Hop scene, are back in the spotlight as their tiff has been rekindled. Saintfloew claims Holy Ten is stalking him on social media.

This incident follows Holy Ten’s previous high-profile feud with Winky D, another major figure in the Zimbabwean music industry.

The rapper’s political connections with Zanu PF have also been a source of controversy, adding another layer to his public persona.

The “beefing” culture has always been part of hip hop worldwide. Top rappers, such as Drake and Kendrick Lamar, have been exchanging lyrical shots for weeks.

While some fans might not take it lightly, feuding has always been part of the game.

