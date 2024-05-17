Mnangagwa Lures Asamoah Gyan To State House

Spread the love

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan says he is honored to have met President Emmerson Mnangagwa, describing the opportunity as a proud moment.

The former Ghana captain paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House yesterday, having been in the country courtesy of Trek Secure —a health technological company for which he is the brand ambassador.

After meeting the Zimbabwe head of state and gifting him with his autographed Black Stars shirt, Gyan took to microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, to show his delight over the opportunity.

“Over the past few days, I’ve spent my time in Southern Africa building meaningful partnerships to advance the well-being of young people in Ghana and beyond,” wrote Gyan.

“It was an honor to meet President @edmnangagwa at State House Harare to discuss Africa’s future. Proud to have had the opportunity.”

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...