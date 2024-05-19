ED Offers Robbed White Farmers Compensation A Quarter Of A Century Later

By Farai D Hove | The promise by the Zimbabwean government to compensate dispossessed white farmers raises significant questions about its feasibility and sincerity, given the historical context and ongoing socio-political dynamics in Zimbabwe.

Historical Context and Delays

The land reform program that began in 2000 was marked by violence and controversy, leading to a significant reduction in agricultural output and economic turmoil. The move to compensate now, after more than two decades, signals a shift but must be viewed with skepticism due to past delays. The agreement to compensate was signed in 2020, yet the fact that no payments have been made as promised exacerbates concerns about the government’s reliability and capacity to fulfill such commitments.

**Government’s Financial Capacity**: Zimbabwe is grappling with severe economic challenges, including hyperinflation, debt, and currency instability. The plan to issue 10-year treasury bills worth $3.5 billion for compensation raises questions about the practicality of funding these commitments through debt in an already strained economy. The choice of treasury bills as a mode of compensation also hinges on the government’s future economic stability, which is uncertain.

**Geopolitical Considerations and FDI**: The compensation agreement could be seen as a strategic move to appease international stakeholders, particularly in the context of sanctions and the need to attract foreign direct investment (FDI). By aligning its policies with global property rights norms, Zimbabwe aims to rehabilitate its international image. However, this approach must be balanced against internal dissent and the broader historical grievances concerning land ownership and economic disparity.

**Internal Opposition and Social Unrest**: The agreement predominantly involves the former white commercial farmers, sidelining broader sections of the Zimbabwean population, including indigenous groups and former farm workers who also suffered due to land reforms. This selective compensation could fuel further social unrest and opposition, as it appears to prioritize a minority over the majority who have been historically marginalized.

**Legal and Policy Implications**: The focus on compensating for improvements on the land rather than the land itself is a legal maneuver that aligns with Zimbabwe’s constitution but does not address the complete spectrum of losses incurred by the farmers. This partial compensation may be seen as insufficient and could lead to continued legal and political challenges.

**Long-term Implications**: The compensation deal, while potentially stabilizing in the short term, might not address long-standing issues of land distribution and economic inequality in Zimbabwe. The ongoing emphasis on appeasing international interests might overshadow necessary domestic reforms, perpetuating cycles of dependency and instability.

To offer a more comprehensive analysis of the situation regarding Zimbabwe’s commitment to compensate dispossessed white farmers, integrating relevant quotes can provide depth and perspective:

**On Government Commitment and Delays**:

1. Andrew Bvumbe, head of debt management in the Ministry of Finance, optimistically stated, “With these 1,300, we want to move as quickly as possible. Maybe by the end of the third quarter of this year we want to get this out of the way.” However, the historical context begs skepticism, as promised deadlines have consistently been missed.

**On Financial Viability**:

2. The use of treasury bills as compensation mechanism is critical here. Toendepi Shonhe noted, “The Global Compensation Deed agreement…is expected to bring closure to the long-outstanding land dispute.” Yet, considering Zimbabwe’s economic instability, the reliance on such financial instruments might be overly optimistic or even impractical given the government’s fiscal constraints.

**On Geopolitical Motivations and FDI**:

3. Shonhe elaborates on geopolitical influences: “This step is consistent with the ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’ mantra adopted after the November 2017 coup…It is premised on the idea that appeasing global economic powers opens up access to foreign direct investment (FDI).” This statement underlines the strategic nature of the compensation deal, aiming to enhance Zimbabwe’s global standing but possibly at the expense of internal cohesion.

**On Internal Dissent and Social Implications**:

4. The selective nature of the compensation is highlighted by Shonhe’s critique: “Most Zimbabweans were excluded from the deliberations…It is little wonder there is broad opposition from varied sections of the population.” This points to a significant oversight in the government’s approach, potentially igniting further discontent among those who feel marginalized by the policy.

**On Legal and Policy Concerns**:

5. Shonhe also points out a key limitation of the compensation framework: “The first of these arguments is based on the issue of full respect for property rights… However, Section 72 (3) of Zimbabwe’s constitution only covers ‘improvements’, not the land itself.” This legal nuance suggests that the compensation, while appearing comprehensive, actually skirts around more profound issues of land ownership and rights.

**On Long-Term Outlook**:

6. Lastly, Shonhe warns about the long-term implications: “Nevertheless, this renders no excuse for the ongoing corruption and unrelenting human rights abuses in Zimbabwe today.” This observation serves as a reminder that resolving the compensation issue won’t necessarily address deeper systemic problems within Zimbabwe, including governance and human rights, which continue to undermine the country’s stability and development.

These quotes and insights emphasize the complexity and contentious nature of Zimbabwe’s commitment to compensate dispossessed white farmers, illustrating a blend of optimism from government officials and skepticism from researchers and broader societal segments.

