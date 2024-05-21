Mnangagwa Ambushes 200 000 Chamisa Suporters

By Political reporter- Zanu PF claims it has admitted 200,000 former MDC supporters into the party over the past five years.

To facilitate this transition, the party has established a department named Kumusha/Home/Ekhaya (KHE) to attract opposition members.

Former MDC lawmaker Blessing Chebundo is heading the department.

State media reports that recent notable defections in the Mashonaland West province include opposition figures Gift Konjani, Takalani Matibe, and Virginia Mafuta.

