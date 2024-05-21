Mnangagwa Fires Grace Mugabe’s Brother

By Political Reporter- Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has removed Mike Bimha from the position of party Political Commissar.

Bimha is the former First Lady, Grace Mugabe’s brother and has been holding the party’s powerful post.

In a statement on Monday, Zanu PF Secretary General Obert Mpofu also announced several other reassignments in the Politburo.

He said Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of the National Assembly, has been re-assigned to be the Party’s Treasurer General, taking over from Patrick Chinamasa, who is now Zanu PF’s Secretary for Legal Affairs.

Munyaradzi Machacha, the Principal of the Chitepo School of Ideology, replaced Bimha as the ZANU PF Political Commissar. Reads the statement:

His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of the Party Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa has made the following reassignments to the revolutionary ruling Party’s Politburo portfolios with immediate effect:

1. Cde Adv J.F. Mudenda has been re-assigned to be the Party’s Treasurer General. He was formerly the Party’s Secretary for Legal Affairs.

2. Cde M. Machacha has been re-assigned to be the Party’s Secretary for Commissariat. He was formerly the Revolutionary Party’s Principal of the Chitepo School of Ideology.

3. Cde P.A. Chinamasa has been re-assigned to be the Party’s Secretary for Legal Affairs. He was formerly the Party’s Treasurer General.

4. Cde Dr M.C Bimha who was the Party’s Secretary for Commissariat remains a Politburo Member.

The Zanu PF Politburo is the highest decision-making body outside of the party congress and plays a crucial role in shaping the party’s policies and direction.

