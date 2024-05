Another Week In Remand For Neville Mutsvangwa

By Crime And Court Reporter- The High Court has postponed the bail hearing for Neville Mutsvangwa.

High Court Judge Esther Muremba pushed bail ruling to next week Monday.

He remains in custody.

He is facing allegations of dealing in currency, unlawful cash trading, money laundering, and another charge of contravening the Postal and Telecommunication Act.

High Court judge Esther Muremba has postponed bail ruling in the matter Neville Mutsvangwa is accused of trading in forex to next Monday. Court papers were not in order. He remains in custody @NPAZim pic.twitter.com/AWmffTjldQ — Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) May 22, 2024

