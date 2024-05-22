Chombo Losing Farm Property

Ignatius Chombo, is embroiled in a contentious legal struggle to retain significant portions of his farm. Despite familial ties to the ruling ZANU PF elite, Chombo is confronting the stark possibility of losing large parts of his farm property, a move orchestrated by government authorities.

The High Court recently ruled that the government has the authority to reduce Chombo’s farm, a decision that has propelled the former minister to seek recourse at the Supreme Court. Chombo’s legal representative, Professor Lovermore Madhuku, has filed a notice of appeal, asserting that the judgment of the lower court is fundamentally flawed and contestable.

Chombo, who was allocated the farm back in 2001 and secured a 99-year lease agreement in 2006, is challenging the actions of Anxious Jongwe Masuka, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development. The crux of Chombo’s argument hinges on the assertion that Minister Masuka lacks the legal authority under the Land Commission Act to annul his long-standing lease.

This legal confrontation highlights a significant clash between personal property rights and governmental land reform policies, even as it underscores the complex interplay of political relationships within Zimbabwe’s ruling circles. Despite his connections to President Mnangagwa, Chombo’s predicament illustrates that even well-connected individuals are not immune to the shifting dynamics of land ownership and control in Zimbabwe.

As the case progresses to the Supreme Court, all eyes will be on whether familial ties will sway the ultimate decision or if the rule of law will take precedence, setting a precedent for how similar cases might be handled in the future. The outcome could have far-reaching implications for property rights and land reform in Zimbabwe, especially for political figures in the country.

