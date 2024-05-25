Chiwenga Wins As Mnangagwa Hints at Retirement

By Political Reporter- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has suggested he might retire at the end of his current term in 2028.

This announcement comes amid persistent efforts by some supporters within his party, ZANU PF, to amend the Constitution and allow Mnangagwa to run for a third term.

During a groundbreaking ceremony for a new cricket stadium in Victoria Falls, Mnangagwa spoke in Shona, expressing his thoughts on retirement: “When I looked around, I realized that several businesses will be established here, such as butcheries. So, I thought that since I am about to retire, I will venture into livestock farming and sell the cattle here and make money.”

This unexpected declaration stands in stark contrast to the recent push by certain ZANU PF activists.

Leveraging their two-thirds majority in the National Assembly—secured after a series of by-elections post the August 2023 general elections—these activists have been advocating for a constitutional amendment to extend Mnangagwa’s tenure.

Despite these efforts, presidential spokesperson George Charamba has firmly denied any plans to amend the Constitution, emphasizing the clarity of the existing term limits.

This dismissal reinforces the notion that Mnangagwa’s tenure may indeed conclude as originally stipulated, marking a significant shift in the political landscape.

Mnangagwa’s remarks have sparked widespread speculation about the future leadership of Zimbabwe, highlighting the internal divisions within ZANU PF and the uncertain path ahead for the nation.

-NewZimbabwe

