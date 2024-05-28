Ministry of Health Allays COVID-19 Fears

By A Correspondent| The ministry of health and child care has allayed fears that the country could be going through another COVID-19 outbreak after reported multiple cases of flue-like illness.

In a statement, the ministry said there was no viral pandemic in the country adding that the flue-like illness was associated with the winter season.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care would want to reassure the public that the flu-like illnesses seen in the country are due to the common cold. The winter season is associated with increased incidence of common colds and that is what has been seen so far. The cases are neither due to Covid-19 or other new viruses. There is no viral pandemic in Zimbabwe.

“The public is advised to lead healthy lifestyles, take lots of fluids, keep warm and where necessary take over-the-counter common cold remedies,” the ministry said.

Recently, Zimbabwe recorded multiple cases of flue-like illness forcing the ministry of health and child care to announce that they were investigating if it was something to worry about.

