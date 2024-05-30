Killed for $2

In a tragic incident in Chimanimani, a man has been killed following an argument over US$2. Washington Maphosa has been arrested in connection with the murder. According to Police Spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi, “The ZRP confirms the arrest of Washington Maphosa in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Kwakanaka Village in Chimanimani on May 25, 2024, in which Webster Chitombo died. The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim indiscriminately after an argument over US$2.”

In a separate incident, another fatality was reported in Mbare. Aaron Ndlovu, aged 32, was killed at a nightclub on May 27, 2024. The police reported that a yet-to-be-identified male suspect allegedly assaulted Ndlovu with booted feet following a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue. Ndlovu succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at Sally Mugabe Hospital.

The police are appealing for public assistance in both cases. They urge anyone with information that could aid in the investigations to contact the nearest police station., Ziana

