Police Intensify Search For Armed Robbers

Police are investigating an armed robbery that left a businessman at Buvuma Centre in Gwanda battling for his life.

It is alleged that three men broke into Unkemetsi Maphosa’s shop at Buvuma Shopping Centre before shooting him on the pelvis.

It is further alleged that the robbers got away with more than 4 000 Rand and a mobile phone.

Matabeleland South Police Spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident and appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

ZBC News

