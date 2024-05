IEC Officers Arrested For Tampering With Votes

An arrest have been made to a group of people after allegations of IEC ballot boxes were tampered with at Steve Tshwete (Middelburg) and Chief Albert Luthuli (Carolina) municipality in Mpumalanga. These discoveries were made during special voting. An investigation is underway.

Credit : Limpopo Newspaper

