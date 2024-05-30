Tom Jones Created Fake WhatsApp-Leak To Falsely Accuse Patricia Jack

Dear ZimEye

A Zimbabwean socialite based in South Africa, who calls himself“Tom Jones,” was implicated by Felistas Murata in fabricating chats that accuse Mnangagwa village woman, Patricia Jack of extortion and publishing nude pictures of Murata’s 19-year-old daughter, Felicia. It has been revealed that Tom Jones forwarded the explicit images to another person, proving his involvement in the concocted story.

Murata has been targeting Patricia Jack due to their ongoing social media disputes. Since 2019, Murata has been bullying Jack and has accused her of having an affair with her father. Recently, Murata dragged a 19-year-old boy, who was once Felicia’s boyfriend, to court, accusing him of publishing the nude pictures on social media. The boy, who was accompanied by his parents, denied all allegations.

After the boy’s denial, Murata shifted the blame to Patricia Jack, using Tom Jones to fabricate further evidence. This ongoing saga highlights the deep-seated animosity between Murata and Jack.

Who is Tom Jones?

Tom Jones’s case presents a convoluted narrative. The sequence of events leading to his current situation began when he was brought to the village of Shurungwi by his grandmother, who is also his mother-in-law. Jones met and fell in love with his wife while they were involved in church activities, leading to their marriage.

However, while in Shurungwi, Jones engaged in an extramarital affair, which led to the breakdown of his marriage. His wife subsequently joined the army, leaving Jones distressed. Following this, Jones initiated another relationship and eventually moved to the south, where he lived with his grandmother.

Jones is employed in Kya Sands as a phone mechanic. During an incident at work, he attempted to support a door that had been struck by a pipe from outside. Amidst the commotion, shots were fired, resulting in Jones losing his hand.

Jones has two children named Baba and Nyasha. The pipeline involved in the work incident is known as the Kya Sands pipeline.

In court, various rumors about Jones were addressed. Accusations regarding his sexuality were dismissed as irrelevant to the case. Additionally, it was clarified that Jones’s claims of owning a house in Gweru were false; the property in question actually belongs to his ex-wife’s family in Shurungwi, specifically in the Tongogara area, where Jones spent part of his youth.

The court also noted that Jones left the army in 2015, after the issuance of permits in 2010, indicating he might not have completed the necessary processes to obtain these documents. Since leaving the army, Jones has not returned home, further complicating his personal and legal circumstances.

This report summarizes the intricate details and findings presented during the court proceedings, offering a comprehensive overview of Tom Jones’s case.

