Zanu PF Stalwarts Trash Affiliates for ED

By A Correspondent

In a bold move, Zanu PF hardliners have openly declared that the affiliates supporting Emmerson Mnangagwa, popularly known as “For ED…” are not legitimate party structures.

This statement comes in the wake of increasing reliance on these affiliates to strengthen the party’s campaign efforts for the 2023 elections.

Mnangagwa introduced the concept of affiliates to broaden the party’s base and enhance its outreach during the 2023 campaign.

These affiliates, groups aligned with Mnangagwa’s leadership and policies, were intended to galvanize support across different segments of society.

However, this approach has not sat well with some of the party’s traditionalists.

A Zanu PF insider, speaking on Wednesday, expressed concerns about the legitimacy and function of these affiliates within the party framework.

“Sure musangano unoda kugadzirwa, we must have proper Zanu PF structures kwete kurega ma Affiliates achiita kunge ndiwo ava party structures,” the source said.

This translates to, “Indeed, the party needs to be structured properly; we must have proper Zanu PF structures and not allow affiliates to appear as if they are the actual party structures.”

The criticism highlights a growing tension within Zanu PF between those who support traditional party structures and those who favor the inclusion of newer, less conventional supporters.

Hardliners argue that the core of the party should not be diluted by these affiliates, which they see as undermining the established hierarchy and operational integrity of Zanu PF.

While affiliates have played a crucial role in boosting campaign efforts and bringing in fresh support, their existence has sparked a debate on whether their influence is beneficial or detrimental to the party’s core values and structure.

The insistence on maintaining “proper Zanu PF structures” underscores a desire among some members to preserve the party’s identity and coherence, which they feel may be threatened by the influx of these new groups.

As the 2023 elections approach, this internal conflict over the role and recognition of affiliates could shape the dynamics within Zanu PF.

Whether the party will manage to reconcile these differences or if the rift will widen remains to be seen.

However, the hardliners’ message is clear: the foundational structures of Zanu PF must remain intact and unchallenged by any external or non-traditional elements.

