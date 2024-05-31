Cop Violently Bashes Subordinate

By A Correspondent | Hwange, Zimbabwe — In a shocking turn of events, Stanley Siampongo (48), the Officer in Charge at the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Kamativi station, appeared before the Hwange Magistrates’ Court on charges of assaulting a female subordinate.

The incident, which has stirred significant outrage within the community, reportedly occurred on February 21, 2024. According to court documents, the 44-year-old complainant was instructed to begin her duties in the charge office at 6:00 AM on February 22, 2024. However, she reported for duty two hours later at 8:00 AM.

Following this delay, the complainant, along with another colleague, was summoned to Siampongo’s office. During the meeting, when questioned about her tardiness, the complainant’s explanation did not satisfy Siampongo. It is alleged that Siampongo then assaulted her, striking her with his fists. The assault continued even as she attempted to flee, with Siampongo pursuing her to the administration block and continuing the attack.

The brutal assault prompted immediate action, leading to the filing of a police report and the subsequent arrest of Siampongo. The case has drawn widespread condemnation from both the public and human rights organizations, who have called for swift justice and strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident, but sources indicate that an internal investigation is underway.

This case highlights ongoing concerns about workplace violence and the treatment of subordinates within law enforcement agencies. The court proceedings are expected to shed more light on the events leading up to the assault and the actions of the Officer in Charge.

More updates to follow as the case progresses in court.

