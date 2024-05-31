Cops Steal Toyota Prado

Spread the love

THREE Beitbridge-based police officers who robbed an unsuspecting victim of a Toyota Prado at gunpoint have been jailed for 10 years.

Admore Nyamaropa, Andrew Magwenzi and Prince Kuchekenya were each sentenced to a ten-year jail term.

Four years of Nyamaropa’s sentence were suspended based on the fact that he was injured and will be a burden to other inmates.

Magwenzi and Kuchekenya will each serve an effective jail term of eight years after two years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.



https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/local-news/police-officers-jailed-10-years-for-armed-robbery/

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...