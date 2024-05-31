Joana Mamombe Quits Parliamentary Post After Tshabangu Appointment

Dear Harare West, I hope this message finds you well🙏🏾.The recent developments in Parliament have been rapid & unexpected. What transpired yesterday in the House has come as a complete shock to me. I am currently in South Africa visiting a friend in the hospital battling with Cancer.

It is with a heavy heart that I address the attempts by some within the democratic space to use these parliamentary events to discredit me.

Let me be clear: Tshabangu is an imposter and is not my leader. I unequivocally REJECT his appointment as Chairperson of the Environment Committee. I have been serving in this post since October 12th, 2023 following my appointment by President Chamisa.

In light of these recent developments, I find it necessary to step down from my parliamentary position. I believe it is best to allow those who deem Tshabangu fit to take my place.

While I am away, my team in Zimbabwe is organizing a formal rejection letter to be submitted to Parliament this afternoon.

Thank you 🙏🏾

Yours in service,

Joana Mamombe

