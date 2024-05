Lunin Not Travelling To London For UEFA Final?

BREAKING: Andriy Lunin will not travel with the team to London tomorrow. He has the flu and the club doesn’t want to risk the other players getting infected before the Uefa Champions League final.

Real Madrid will leave him in Spain until Saturday and the club will make sure he joins the squad in London afterwards. What a tough luck to our boy.

