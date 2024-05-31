Man In Trouble Over Lobola…

By A Correspondent

In a dramatic turn of events in Nyawisa village, Lucky Chingwengwe, 19, was brought before the Karoi Magistrate Court on charges of stock theft.

The incident, which has left the community both shocked and bemused, highlights the lengths to which some individuals might go to fulfill traditional customs.

On the evening of April 12, 2024, the court heard, the complainant had penned his cattle at Dabvu homestead and returned home for the night.

Under the cover of darkness, Chingwengwe allegedly sneaked into the complainant’s kraal and untied a black cow with curved horns. His motive was clear: to use the stolen cow as lobola, a traditional bride price.

The plan unraveled when Ian Wamiridza, who had come into possession of the cow, was questioned.

Upon further probing, Wamiridza revealed that Chingwengwe had brought the beast to him, thus linking Chingwengwe directly to the theft.

In court, Chingwengwe faced the consequences of his actions. Found guilty of the crime, he was sentenced to nine years in jail.

The sentence underscores the serious nature of stock theft in rural communities, where livestock is a valuable and vital asset.

This case has stirred conversations about the pressures of cultural obligations and the extremes to which individuals may go to meet these demands.

While the tradition of paying lobola is deeply respected, the illegal means by which Chingwengwe attempted to fulfill this obligation has led to significant repercussions for him and serves as a cautionary tale for others in the community.

