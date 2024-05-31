Mnangagwa’s Empty Promises Continue

By A Correspondent

Despite President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent claims of progress in Zimbabwe’s educational sector, critics argue that his statements are nothing more than grandstanding.

On Friday, Mnangagwa boasted about commissioning 17 new schools.

“Today, I visited the Makumimavi Primary School in Chikomba District, Mashonaland East, to commission 17 new schools,” he declared.

“These schools, built across the nation, represent our unwavering commitment to providing modern facilities and resources for learners and teachers in rural and remote areas.”

Mnangagwa emphasized the significance of these developments, stating, “This significant milestone underscores our dedication to advancing education and ensuring that every child in Zimbabwe has access to quality learning environments. Together, we are building a brighter future for our nation.”

However, observers are skeptical of Mnangagwa’s claims. Critics argue that these pronouncements are a reflection of sheer grandstanding, pointing out the dissonance between the President’s statements and the actual state of the education sector.

Educational analysts have noted persistent issues such as inadequate infrastructure, lack of learning materials, and unfulfilled promises in previous years.

“While the President’s words are encouraging, the reality on the ground tells a different story,” said one analyst.

“Many schools in rural areas still lack basic amenities such as electricity, running water, and proper sanitation facilities. The gap between promises and delivery remains wide.”

Teachers’ unions have also expressed doubts about the impact of these new schools.

“We have heard similar promises before,” remarked a Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe official.

“What we need is not just the commissioning of schools but sustained investment in educational resources and teacher welfare. Without these, any new infrastructure will be of limited use.”

In the face of these criticisms, Mnangagwa’s administration maintains that the commissioning of new schools is a crucial step towards improving the educational landscape.

Yet, for many Zimbabweans, the proof will be in the tangible improvements seen in their communities.

As the debate continues, the focus remains on whether these new schools will indeed bring the promised advancements or if they will become yet another example of unfulfilled governmental pledges.

