Shock as Mechanic Kills Motorist with Open Hands Over Payment Dispute

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

In a tragic incident that has left the Southlea Park community in Harare reeling, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have confirmed the arrest of Joseph Masamba, 34, in connection with the murder of Tatenda Nigel Bvukumbwe, 32.

The incident occurred on May 26, 2024, at a local garage following a heated dispute over a vehicle repair payment.

According to the ZRP, the fatal altercation ensued after Bvukumbwe and Masamba had a misunderstanding regarding the cost of repairs to Bvukumbwe’s vehicle.

The argument escalated, and Masamba allegedly assaulted Bvukumbwe with open hands.

Despite the seemingly less lethal nature of the assault, the impact proved fatal, leading to Bvukumbwe’s death.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have raised significant concerns and discussions within the community about conflict resolution and the unexpected lethality of physical altercations.

Eyewitnesses and those close to the victim expressed shock and disbelief that a dispute over payment could lead to such a tragic outcome.

The ZRP has stated that they are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure justice is served.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...