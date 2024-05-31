South Africa Election Results: ANC Numbers Have Dropped

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | As of now, 75.03% of the voting districts have completed their counts in the South Africa elections. With 17,477 out of 23,292 voting districts reporting, the voter turnout stands at 58.35%.

#### Key Statistics:

– **Valid Votes**: 98.67%

– **Spoilt Votes**: 1.33%

#### Leading Parties:

1. **African National Congress (ANC)**:

– **Support**: 41.52%

– **Votes**: 4,561,086

2. **Democratic Alliance (DA)**:

– **Support**: 22.26%

– **Votes**: 2,445,461

#### Significant Emerging Party:

– **M.K.**

– **Support**: 12.81%

– **Votes**: 1,407,463

3. **Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)**:

– **Support**: 9.4%

– **Votes**: 1,032,843

4. **Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)**:

– **Support**: 3.29%

– **Votes**: 361,026

The results highlight a dynamic electoral landscape, with the ANC maintaining a significant lead, though with reduced margins compared to previous elections. The DA follows, securing a firm second place. The rise of the M.K. party is a notable development, drawing considerable support as a new contender.

#### Regional Distribution:

The map indicates varied support across different regions:

– **ANC**: Dominates in a majority of the rural areas.

– **DA**: Strong presence in urban centers.

– **M.K.** and other parties: Mixed support in specific districts, showcasing the diverse political landscape.

#### Voter Turnout:

A 58.35% voter turnout reflects a moderately engaged electorate, with a considerable percentage of the population participating in the democratic process.

#### Conclusion:

With 25% of districts still to report, the final results could shift the dynamics slightly, but the current trend shows a continued, albeit slightly diminished, dominance of the ANC. The emergence of new political forces like M.K. signals potential changes in South Africa’s political future.

Stay tuned for further updates as more results come in and the final tally is completed.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...