Warriors Coach Snubs Billiat

Khama Billiat’s return to the Warriors fold hit a brick wall because of the former Kaizer Chiefs’ reluctance to publicly announce that he would come out of retirement.

The 33-year-old Mufakose-bred winger, who returned to local football and joined ambitious Yadah following more than a decade of stardom in South Africa, quit international football in November 2021.

When he was unveiled by Yadah, Billiat hinted a return to the Warriors fold.

A source at ZIFA told Soccer24 that Billiat was considered when the Warriors squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers was being selected but the fact that he didn’t publicly announced that he would come out of retirement, made things complicated.

“Of course Khama Billiat was wanted in the Warriors squad. Everybody has seen how good he still is.

He is a player of so much quality. However, the fact that he didn’t publicly say he has come out of retirement made things difficult,” said the source.

“Also, remember that the coach (Jairos Tapera) was close to signing Billiat (at Manica Diamonds) before the he eventually settled for Yadah, so it’s obvious he know how good the player is.

“Those close to him tried to persuade him to even just post on social media that he is coming out of retirement, but he refused.

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

