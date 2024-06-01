Benjani Slams VAR

Former Manchester City striker Benjani Mwaruwari believes the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee has ruined the fun behind the goal celebrations.

The Zimbabwean made himself a cult hero through his unique celebration by pointing to fans three times before moving his arm across.

Speaking on Ladbrokes Fanzone, as cited by English outlet, The Daily Star, Benjani expressed his concerns and revealed that players are now avoiding choreographed celebrations as they worry that their goals will be chalked off after a VAR review.

