Mohadi Collapses During UZ Lecture

By Political Reporter- Vice President Kembo Mohadi collapsed on Thursday while delivering a lecture at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ).

Mohadi, 74, was reportedly in the middle of his address when he suddenly appeared disoriented and asked for water.

A local online portal reported that his knees buckled shortly after, prompting his aides to rush to his aid. According to a witness cited by the online newspaper, “He couldn’t stand, so they helped him to a chair. He spoke briefly afterward, but following animated backstage discussions, his presentation was cut short.”

Mohadi’s aides from the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) ordered journalists covering the event to stop filming and taking pictures.

Mohadi was delivering a lecture titled “Liberation Movements and African Unity: Why Resilience Matters for Sustained Transformative Possibilities.”

Later that day, he was notably absent when President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga attended the launch of 17 schools in Chikomba, constructed with assistance from the OPEC Fund for International Development.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba stated that Mohadi was away throughout the day and requested more time to gather the facts.

A ZANU PF official present at the event clarified to ZimLive, “He was reading his speech and then he asked for water. He had to be helped to sit down. He then continued his speech while seated. He did not necessarily collapse. In essence, he broke the collapse.”

This incident mirrors a previous occurrence in October 2023, when state security agents ordered journalists to delete photos and videos of Mohadi collapsing at a campaign rally in Gutu, Masvingo.

During that event, the security detail rounded up journalists and demanded they erase their recordings.

Mohadi was reportedly airlifted to an undisclosed location for medical attention. Just before collapsing, Mohadi had reportedly said, “I need water, I need water.”

Source: ZimLive

