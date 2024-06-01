SA Election Results: ANC Heading For Coalition Govt With DA for First Time Since Apartheid 1994

…92.2% of the voting districts reported…

2024 South Africa National Assembly Election Results Update

In a significant development, the 2024 National Assembly elections in South Africa are nearing completion, with 92.2% of the voting districts reported. The latest data from the Electoral Commission indicates that 21,475 out of 23,292 voting districts have completed their counts.

Voter Turnout and Spoilt Votes

The voter turnout for this election stands at 58.49%, reflecting the engagement of the South African electorate. Spoilt votes account for 1.32% of the total, with valid votes making up an overwhelming 98.68%.

Leading Parties and Vote Distribution

The African National Congress (ANC) is currently leading with 40.96% of the vote, which translates to 5,784,966 votes. This positions the ANC as the dominant party, although their support has seen a decline compared to previous elections.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) follows with 21.62% support, garnering 3,053,529 votes. The DA remains a significant opposition force, maintaining a substantial portion of the electorate’s confidence.

In third place is the M.K. party, securing 13.85% of the vote, equivalent to 1,956,761 votes. This marks a notable presence in the political landscape, showing a diversified support base across the nation.

Other Notable Parties

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF): 9.49% (1,340,165 votes)

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP): 3.86% (545,754 votes)

Patriotic Alliance (PA): 2.11% (298,614 votes)

Freedom Front Plus (VF PLUS): 1.39% (196,212 votes)

ActionSA: 1.16% (163,570 votes)

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP): 0.6% (84,521 votes)

United Democratic Movement (UDM): 0.51% (71,363 votes)

Rise Mzansi: 0.41% (58,027 votes)

Geographical Distribution of Support

The election map shows a varied geographical distribution of support for different parties. The ANC maintains strongholds in many areas, depicted in yellow on the map, while the DA’s influence is marked in blue. The M.K. party has a noticeable presence in specific regions, represented in green.

Conclusion

As the final counts come in, the 2024 South African National Assembly elections reflect a dynamic political environment with significant shifts in voter preferences. The completion of the remaining voting districts will provide the final picture of the political landscape, influencing the direction of South Africa’s governance for the coming years.

Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the conclusion of this crucial election cycle.

