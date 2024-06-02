Chivayo Exposed

It is alleged that Wicknel Chivhayo fraudulently changed the contract between South African company Ren-Form and Better Brands – Pedzisayi Scott Sakupwanya’s entity – for the US$40 million ZEC tender

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission deal invoices were inflated by up to 235%.

Sir Wicknell is now feasting on the US$40 million tender, while keeping at bay his partners – Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu – after running away with the loot.

Picture below ….Moses Mpofu (left) and Mike Chimombe (right) breathing fire at Chivayo for running away with US$40 million ZEC loot.

Source : Operation Restore Legacy

