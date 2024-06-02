IEC To Announce Results On Sunday

Vote counting continues in South Africa, with the ruling ANC leading at 42 percent of ballots counted so far.

With more than 60 percent of results declared, the ruling ANC is in the lead with the Democratic Alliance in second followed by the MK party, while the Economic Freedom Fighters is fourth.

The South Africa Election Commission has seven days from the date of the elections to announce results.

The IEC said it will announce final results on Sunday.



