Mnangagwa Increases Penchant For Flying

Spread the love

Source : Emmerson Mnangagwa

This morning, I had the pleasure of joining my fellow Heads of State from Zambia, Angola, Botswana, and Namibia at the KAZA TFCA Summit in Livingstone, Zambia, near the majestic Victoria Falls.

Together, we are discussing “Leveraging KAZA’s natural capital and cultural heritage for inclusive socio-economic development.”

I am proud to announce that Zimbabwe will assume the rotating chairmanship of KAZA for the next two years.

This is a significant opportunity for us to lead in enhancing sustainable conservation and driving socio-economic progress in our region.

Together, we will build a prosperous and environmentally resilient future for our people.

KAZASummit #Conservation #Zimbabwe

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...