Sikhala Trashes Mnangagwa, Welshman Ncube Talks

By Hon Job Sikhala

Desperate propaganda by the regime on the circumstances of my 595 days under pre-trial incarceration and the suffering of many other Zimbabweans, as I outlined at the UN Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy, cannot be washed away through bombastic responses like the one by Minister Jenfan Muswere.

It is a lie that I violated any bail conditions. That is why there was no inquiry into such a breach as required by law. It is also a lie that I am a “regime change entrepreneur.” Disdaining oppression is not entrepreneurship but the expression of one’s consciousness against evil. It is also a lie that I ever called for sanctions. The ones who called for sanctions are the current regime in Zimbabwe.

They perpetuate evil in the eyes of the world, and the civilized world responds in equal measure.

Stop repression against the defenseless people of Zimbabwe.

Stop human rights abuses.

Stop using lawfare against opponents.

Stop recalling our elected representatives from Parliament.

Stop abductions and the murder of political opponents, like what happened to Pastor Tapfumaneyi Masaya.

Stop propaganda and false accusations against political opponents.

Stop sponsoring violence and disruptions against opposition legitimate political activities.

Stop disrupting legitimate processes, like what you did during the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs during their nationwide consultations on the Private Voluntary Organizations Bill.

Stop passing repressive legislation.

Stop the distribution of food relief based on political affiliation.

Stop issuing threats against envisaged political opponents.

Stop using our brothers and sisters in the police to brutalize the masses of our people for no reason.

Stop corruption.

Stop all the evil against our people.

I stand with the masses of our people to fulfill the wishes of the liberation agenda to bring freedom and happiness to our people.

Anything else is drama.

