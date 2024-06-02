Tshabangu Snatches Chamisa Money

By Political Reporter- Zanu PF senior member and Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has confirmed that political party funds will be disbursed to the Tshabangu faction of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Initially, the funds were intended for the CCC faction, which was aligned with Nelson Chamisa, as it is the party with elected members of Parliament.

However, Ziyambi has stated that the government prefers Tshabangu’s faction.

“There were delays [in disbursing the funds] because the Minister of Finance [Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube] was not available. Once the processes have been completed, we will disburse the funds soon,” Ziyambi told the state media. “The recipient of the funds was determined [in Parliament] and it is the opposition [faction] with the majority of members in Parliament.”

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda has also indicated that Tshabangu is now recognized as the leader of the opposition in Parliament.

This follows Mudenda’s decision to rescind the appointments of CCC legislators to various parliamentary committees, noting that their secondment was by Jemason. Timba.

According to the Political Parties (Finance) Act, only the ruling party Zanu-PF and CCC qualify to receive a share of the funding.

