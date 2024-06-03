A Tribute To Huchi

By A Correspondent

Harare, Zimbabwe — Murisi Zwizwai, a prominent figure in Zimbabwean politics and a stalwart of the opposition movement, has passed away.

Zwizwai, who served as the Member of Parliament for Harare Central, was widely respected for his unwavering commitment to democracy and human rights in Zimbabwe.

Zwizwai’s political career spanned several decades, during which he played a pivotal role in advocating for political reform and social justice.

He was a key member of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), the primary opposition party in Zimbabwe, which has been at the forefront of challenging the long-standing rule of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF).

Born and raised in Harare, Zwizwai’s journey into politics was driven by a desire to see a more equitable and transparent governance system in Zimbabwe.

He was first elected as the MP for Harare Central in the early 2000s, a position he held through various electoral cycles, often facing significant challenges and political repression. His tenure in parliament was marked by his vocal opposition to corruption, electoral fraud, and human rights abuses.

Throughout his career, Zwizwai was known for his articulate speeches and his ability to rally support among the urban electorate, particularly in Harare. He was not only a politician but also a mentor to many young activists who looked up to him for guidance and inspiration.

Colleagues and supporters have expressed deep sorrow over his passing, highlighting his dedication and the void his death leaves in the opposition movement.

