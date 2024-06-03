Chelsea To Name New Boss

Chelsea are expected to appoint Enzo Maresca as their new head coach on Monday.

Maresca, who has left Leicester City after guiding them back into the EPL, will succeed Mauricio Pochettino.

According to Sky Sports, the 44-year-old has agreed a five-year deal.

The Blues will pay a release clause to the Foxes that’s understood to be between £8m and £10m.

The publication adds that Maresca is taking six members of his backroom staff from Leicester with him, including former Blues goalkeeper Willy Cabellero.

Maresca was Chelsea’s number-one choice after a shortlist featuring Brentford boss Thomas Frank, Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi was drawn up.

Club co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart led the recruitment process after being entrusted by co-owners Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly.

