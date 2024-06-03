Did Police Ban Motorcades Because of Mayor Mafume

By A Correspondent| Last week, the Zimbabwe Republic Police announced that no-one except the President is allowed to use a motorcade with blue-lights escort, in a move that was seen as targeted at controversial prophets.

But it seems, the move was meant to block the Mayor of Harare, Jacob Mafume who has of late been enjoying cruising in a motorcade while on council business.

Mafume’s motorcade had caused social media noise with many asking if he deserved such a privilege.

“Yooo guys @JMafume is flexing in Harare, just went past me in a motorcade, full with sirens 🚨,” reads one of the posts on Facebook by Blessed Mhlanga.

Others supported Mafume saying he was the first resident of the city hence deserves protection.

The police have since put a stop to that warning that anyone who continues to use a motorized escort will face the full wrath of the law.

“In terms of the country’s laws only the State Presidium will be provided with motorised escorts or State motorcade. In this regard, the public should take note that there is no law or provision which allows the Zimbabwe Republic Police to offer or provide motorised escorts for various requests such as weddings, church gatherings, birthday parties or other private functions.

“In the same vein, the public is accordingly informed that the law does not allow the use of any private or personal motorcade of any form on the country’s roads whether with beacon lights or sounding any form of siren. The law will take its course without fear or favour for those found on the wrong side of the law,” said Nyathi.