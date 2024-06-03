Los Blancos Bag 15th UEFA Champions League Title

Spread the love

Carlo Ancelotti said Real Madrid achieved a “10 out of 10” season after winning the Champions League for a record-extending 15th time with a 2-0 victory Saturday against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

Real, who also won the LaLiga title in Spain, sealed their win against Dortmund with two goals late in the second half from Dani Carvajal and Vinícius Júnior.

The success was Ancelotti’s fifth Champions League title as a manager — another record — and Real’s Toni Kroos, Carvajal, Luka Modric and Nacho also joined club legend Paco Gento on six Champions League wins as players.

While Madrid emerged as European champions again, Dortmund were unlucky not to pull off a huge upset in London, the scene of their 2013 final defeat against Bayern Munich.

Edin Terzic’s team dominated the first half, but Julian Brandt, Niclas Füllkrug and Karim Adeyemi all missed clear chances to open the scoring.

“[Dortmund] played better than us and had more chances than us, but they let us get away with 0-0 at half-time,” Ancelotti said. “In the second half we had more balance, played better and managed to win the game.

“I think this season we had many, many troubles. We lost quality players and had to replace their ability with commitment.

“You need both sacrifice and quality to win Champions League, but this win makes me very satisfied because we never give up and always fight until the end.

“So I’d rate us as 10 out of 10 this season. This season has been 10/10. My players have been spectacular.”

Espn

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...