Linda Masarira Exonerates, Reconciles With Hubby Who Bonked Her Daughter

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Controversial politician Linda Masarira has reconciled and exonerated her husband Bongani, instead blaming her daughter.

Masarira accused her daughter of seducing Bongani who failed to control himself resulting in the two getting intimate.

The LEAD party leader was recent assaulted resulting in her sustaining a red eye following an altercation with her husband.

Posting on X, a user by the name African Delinquent expressed disgust that Masarira had reconciled with someone who went intimate with her daughter.

African Delinquent posted chats she had with Masarira who told her that she had ironed out issues with Bongani.

How are you? We spoke about things and ironed out certain issues,” said Linda in response to a question if she was OK.

She justified herself saying she was an adult capable of making own decisions about her future.

“I am an adult 41 who is capable of making decisions for herself and her future. My daughter seduced my husband. He was tempted and failed to control himself. He apologized akaripa pachivanhu to me and my parents. My daughter is the one who is unremorseful. Hasn’t apologized since and is bragging to the whole world that she fixed me. I ain’t desperate at all. I put Bongani’s weaknesses on a scale and realised that he wad 80% good or excellent and 20% fault. Why should I throw away the baby and the water. It is better to deal with the faults and maintain the good,” added Masarira.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...