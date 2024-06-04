Tapera Confident Of Victory

Warriors coach Jairos Tapera says his team is targeting victories when they face Lesotho and South Africa in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers this week.

The Zimbabwe national team are yet to pick their first win in Group C of the qualifiers, having drawn the first two games.

The coach told ZIFA media during the team’s first training in Johannesburg on Monday that they are still studying their opponents but will not settle for less:

“We are still gathering information about our opponents and once we are done, we will compare it with our team.

“But I want to tell you one thing, we are here to win and nothing else. We’re going to give our all.”

On his initial assessment of the squad, the gaffer added:

“I’m happy with what I have seen at this moment, as you know, it’s our first day on the field of training.

“As we move forward, I think it’s going to be better. I’m happy with the team.”

Tapera’s charges will host the Lesotho on 7 June at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg before playing Bafana Bafana in Bloemfontein four days later.

