Zuma Hints at Supporting ANC President

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has hinted at throwing his support behind the ANC president under specific conditions set by various political parties for coalition agreements with the ANC.

MK Conditions:

Withdraw all corruption charges against Jacob Zuma. Pay all of Zuma’s outstanding debts. Allow Zuma’s party to control KwaZulu-Natal. In return, MK will vote for an ANC president of their choice.

EFF Conditions:

Return the land to Black people. Remove Cyril Ramaphosa from the ANC. Relax immigration laws relating to Africans in South Africa.

DA Conditions:

Do not touch the issue of land. Allow the DA to control the Ministry of Finance. Allow the DA to control Parliament. No nationalization of any state entity.

A Zanu PF stalwart commented on the potential coalitions, noting, “My view is that the ANC will get into government with MK because their issue with Jacob Zuma is personal, not ideological, and his conditions are easier.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...