I Am The Father of Zimbabwe: Nelson Chamisa

By A Correspondent
Speaking at the funeral of veteran opposition activist Murisi Zwizwai in Harare on Monday, Advocate Nelson Chamisa paid tribute to the late politician, describing him as a hardworking and dedicated leader.
“Mr. Zwizwai was a leader and a champion of the people’s struggle.
He was a mentor and a special consultant in politics; we all learnt from him,” Chamisa remarked, highlighting Zwizwai’s significant contributions to the opposition movement.
Addressing criticisms labeling him as a weak leader, Chamisa emphasized his commitment to Zimbabwe’s future.
“I have a task to complete. President Tsvangirai and President Mugabe gave me a special assignment to become the father of the country,” Chamisa declared.
He further underscored his vision for Zimbabwe’s prosperity, adding a bold statement about his leadership role.
“This means even Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa is my son,” Chamisa asserted, reinforcing his position as a central figure in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.