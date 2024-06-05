Lessons From SA…

By Gift Ostallos Siziba
Adios Azania.
Have spent a week in South Africa observing what will go down in history as a transparent, free, and fair electoral process.
The IEC demonstrated not just the capacity to conduct a free and fair process but also the ability to effectively use technology to both for the process and for keeping the public timeously informed.
We started with attending a pre-election conference where the electoral body hosted electoral experts, national commissions and acamedics from all over the world.
They clearly had nothing to hide:
Political parties campaigned freely.
No politically motivated arrests, no banning of rallies:
A timely and accurate breakdown and communication of the results in real-time.
An election is about respecting the will of the people.
South Africans have confidence in their systems- those in charge hold public office with the utmost humility and professionalism.
Congratulations Azania- a good milestone on her 30 years of democratic self determination.